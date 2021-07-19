Wilton cuts back on COVID clinics as town vaccination rates rise

WILTON — The town’s COVID-19 vaccination rates per age group are higher than the state’s averages, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Public Health, and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said demand “just hasn’t been there” to continue weekly town clinics.
As of July 14, Wilton is estimated to have 74.9 percent of its population at least partially vaccinated, or 13,733 total residents, according to DPH statistics. Concurrently, 68.9 percent of Wilton residents, or 12,648 total residents, are accounted for as being fully vaccinated.