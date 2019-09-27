  • The Merritt Federal Credit Union office at 3 Danbury Road. Photo: Alexander Soule / / Hearst Connecticut Media

Mutual Security Credit Union is absorbing Wilton-based Merritt Federal Credit Union, with the latter nonprofit providing banking services to more than 2,300 employees of more than 30 organizations including Frontier Communications and AT&T, the current and former owners of Southern New England Telephone.

Chartered in 1941, Merritt Federal Credit Union manages assets today of about $12 million under CEO Diane Heggland.

Shelton-based Mutual Security had nearly 28,000 members at last report, and assets of $315 million.

