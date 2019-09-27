https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-credit-union-taken-over-by-Shelton-14472930.php
Wilton credit union taken over by Shelton counterpart
Mutual Security Credit Union is absorbing Wilton-based Merritt Federal Credit Union, with the latter nonprofit providing banking services to more than 2,300 employees of more than 30 organizations including Frontier Communications and AT&T, the current and former owners of Southern New England Telephone.
Chartered in 1941, Merritt Federal Credit Union manages assets today of about $12 million under CEO Diane Heggland.
Shelton-based Mutual Security had nearly 28,000 members at last report, and assets of $315 million.
