Wilton credit union taken over by Shelton counterpart

Mutual Security Credit Union is absorbing Wilton-based Merritt Federal Credit Union, with the latter nonprofit providing banking services to more than 2,300 employees of more than 30 organizations including Frontier Communications and AT&T, the current and former owners of Southern New England Telephone.

Chartered in 1941, Merritt Federal Credit Union manages assets today of about $12 million under CEO Diane Heggland.

Shelton-based Mutual Security had nearly 28,000 members at last report, and assets of $315 million.

