Wilton coronavirus deaths jump to 31, all aged 69 and older

WILTON — For the past few weeks, the number of deaths in Wilton attributed to the coronavirus was reported by the state as 11. That number is now 31, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

She said 31 reported deaths are more than what is on record with the town clerk for the 48-day period from March 13 through yesterday.

“There are a number of possible reasons for the discrepancy, as in order to produce timely data, the state is receiving data from multiple sources, not the traditional reporting process,” she said in a message on the town’s website.

“During that same time period there was a slight dip in Wilton’s non-coronavirus mortality rate. The state is performing testing post-mortem and identifying asymptomatic cases. This might account for the dip,” she added.

In addition, she said, Wilton’s per capita rate is reflective of the town’s higher number of nursing and senior facilities versus some neighboring communities. The ages of those who have died in Wilton from the coronavirus have ranged from 69 to 96.

The number of coronavirus cases in Wilton is up to 156. Statewide, there are 27,700 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 11,294 or 41 percent in Fairfield County. Those not yet assigned to a municipality number 462.

Deaths have risen to 2,390 statewide with 810 in Fairfield County.

State re-opening

Vanderslice mentioned several points raised by Gov. Ned Lamont and the co-chairs of Reopen Connecticut relating to the state’s re-opening:

There will be four phases of reopening, with a minimum of four weeks before moving from one phase to another. The timing of the next phase will be impacted by the results of the previous phase.

Phases will be defined by type of business.

Plan will include detailed protocols, which businesses must follow.

Six thousand tests per day, or three times the current daily rate, are required.

Some businesses may be able to open on May 20, with a focus on those based outdoors.

Recommendations may vary for age groups.

Social distancing will remain in place until a vaccine, which right now is estimated to be 12 to 18 months away, is developed.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has reached out to Wilton, Vanderslice said, to say it will resume stocking fish in the Norwalk River.

“Fishing is a sport for the whole family and one that lends itself to social distancing,” she said.

Fishing information is available on the town’s Environmental Affairs Department webpages at wiltonct.org or from Mike Conklin, its director.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com