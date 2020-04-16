Wilton coronavirus deaths are up to 11 with 99 confirmed cases

WILTON — The state is reporting 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in Wilton, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, who also said the number of confirmed cases has increased to 99.

In a message to residents on Wednesday evening, she explained that the state Department of Public Health “noted there is catch up in today’s reporting so the rate of increase in deaths is not for the single day.”

Vanderslice told Hearst Connecticut Media there has been a delay in Wilton receiving information on deaths of residents from the state. A number of towns in the state experienced such an increase.

On Wednesday, 197 new coronavirus deaths were reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 868 statewide, a 29-percent increase, with 365 in Fairfield County.

There have been 14,755 confirmed cases statewide, with 6,480 or 44% in Fairfield County.

The number of cases currently hospitalized increased to 1,908 with 784 in Fairfield County.

The increased numbers prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to direct residents to wear masks out in public. “When you get in a crowd, put on a mask,” Lamont said. “If you’re in a store, wear a mask. That’s the rule.”

Reporting on a leadership call with the governor on Wednesday, Vanderslice said he expressed concern about the one-day increase in hospital admissions, noting the reversal of the previous flattening of admissions in Fairfield County.

“He stated admissions are going up as fast as they ever had and emphasized that we have not yet bent the curve. Please continue to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well,” she said in the message that is on the town’s website.

School parking lots

A number of residents have inquired about the use of school parking lots, Vanderslice said in her message. With the exception of the north lot at the high school, all school parking lots are open for walking, running and biking, she said.

“Social distancing guidelines still apply. Please, keep your distance from others in the parking lot. This should not be viewed as an opportunity to join other families at the parking lots,” she said.

The north lot remains closed because it is adjacent to Lilly Field, site of the greatest number of noncompliance issues, she added.

The town’s ballfields and recreational facilities have been closed to maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Police are patrolling the areas and fines may be given for trespassing. That move was taken because groups were violating the closures and still congregating on the fields.

The parking lots are remaining open, Vanderslice said, because the town has generally not had issues with groups gathering there. “Even though the fields and facilities were closed and clearly marked, residents continued to use them. Even with the recent notice that patrolling has increased and that the police will be issuing trespassing tickets, we are still removing residents from the fields,” she said.

The town will further review the parking lots should groups start gathering there, she said.

