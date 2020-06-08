Wilton coronavirus count, waiting for sports guidelines

Scene from FCIAC girls soccer game at Kristine Lilly Field in Wilton, Conn. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Scene from FCIAC girls soccer game at Kristine Lilly Field in Wilton, Conn. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Photo: Matthew Brown /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton coronavirus count, waiting for sports guidelines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — With Phase 2 of the state’s reopening planned for June 17, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the town is anxious to receive the guidelines for youth sports and whether there will be any changes to the restriction on shared sports equipment and balls. The guidance is expected sometime this week.

Parks and Recreation will be offering tennis lessons on the Middlebrook School tennis courts, subject to USTA guidelines, and dog obedience classes outside Comstock Community Center, Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

Coronavirus count

The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in Wilton is 205. The reported death toll in town remains at 35.

There are currently 43,968 reported cases of the coronavirus in Connecticut, with 16,056 cases in Fairfield County. There are 262 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in Connecticut due to the coronavirus has risen by 16 to 4,071. Deaths in Fairfield County rose by 3 to 1,312.

Paycheck Flexibility Act

In her message, Vanderslice also discussed the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act, adopted by the U.S. Congress that makes changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including:

Extending the period to use PPP funds from 8 weeks to 24 weeks.

Reducing the minimum payroll spend to 60 percent (from 75 percent).

Borrowers can now use the 24-week period to fully restore their workforce levels and wages (Dec. 31 instead of June 30).

Businesses now have five years to repay the loan, instead of two.

The new legislation also includes a number of updates and exceptions related to loan forgiveness, the rehiring of employees, and the payment of payroll taxes.”

Click here to sign up for The Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com