Wilton coronavirus count up to 160

In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, actor Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Pantoliano was taken to a Connecticut hospital with head injuries after being struck by a car on Friday, May 1, 2020, according to a post on the actor's Instagram. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

WILTON — The coronavirus count in Wilton was up to 160 as of Saturday. Statewide, there are 29,287 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 11,801 or 40 percent in Fairfield County. Those not yet assigned to a municipality number 312.

The death toll in the state has risen by 97 to 2,436, with 865 in Fairfield County. Wilton’s count remains at 31. The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has dropped for the 10th day in a row. Hospitalization statewide is down 41 to 1,551, and Fairfield County is down 12 to 620, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

She urged residents walking along roads and drivers to use caution.

“With a record number of residents out walking, it’s important for both drivers and pedestrians to be on the lookout, and if necessary, modify their behavior,” Vanderslice said.

On Friday, Wilton resident and actor Joe Pantoliano was struck by a motor vehicle on Carriage Road while he was walking in his neighborhood.

Barry McPherson, Pantoliano’s agent, told Variety that his family and doctors are monitoring him for any signs of a possible concussion. Pantoliano is recovering at his home.

An instagram post says, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming!”

Since most Wilton roads don’t have sidewalks, Vanderslice cautioned drivers to slow down. “Pedestrians, please walk on the side of the road and in the opposite direction of traffic, as much as possible. Drivers, please slow down. Anticipate pedestrians and when you do pass a pedestrian on the road, not a sidewalk, do so with caution,” she said.

She urged residents walking on the sidewalks in Wilton Center to wear masks because it is not possible to maintain a distance of six feet from other pedestrians. “Walking into River Road is not the appropriate alternative to wearing a mask. Doing so potentially puts you, the other pedestrian and the driver of a vehicle in danger,” said.

Road paving

Vanderslice answered questions residents had about road paving.

Is there a way to find out when my road is being paved?

Yes. A list of roads to be paved in the current calendar year is available on the town website. The list is broken down by roads in progress, meaning prep work has begun or is completed and roads to be scheduled, meaning prep work hasn't begun. Roads to be paved during the upcoming week are Highview, Glen Hill and Hidden Lake. The schedule is weather dependent, as paving cannot occur in the rain.

When the prep is completed for my road, does that mean it is paved the next day?

No. Because we had a milder March, we were able to begin prep work earlier than in a typical year. As such, the lead time between when the road prep is completed and the road is paved has been lengthened. Road prep applies to catch basin work. Our paver performs both the mill work and the paving, so there isn’t a lag between those two processes, as often occurs in other towns.

Will road paving continue without the May Annual Town Meeting vote on funding for roads?

Yes. We have the funds to pave the roads through much of the fall. To allow for additional funding, we expect to have the question on the presidential ballot in November.

Tara O’Neill contributed to this story.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com