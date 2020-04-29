Wilton coronavirus count nears 150

WILTON— The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 148. Statewide, there are 26,312 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 10,874 or 41 percent in Fairfield County. Those not yet assigned to a municipality number 491.

The death toll in the state has risen to 2,089, with 747 in Fairfield County. Wilton’s count remains at 11. The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 26 to 1,736. In Fairfield County, the number is down by 7 to 620.

“[This is] a very good sign of how our behaving as if we have the virus and as if those around us do as well, has helped ourselves and our fellow citizens,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

In an informal poll, readers told Hearst Connecticut Media that parks, nature trails, hair salons, barbers and daycare centers should be the first to reopen once Connecticut eases stay-at-home restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that some businesses could begin reopening in as few as seven to 10 days if the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

Viktoria Sundqvist contributed to this story.