Wilton coronavirus count is flat, Merwin Meadows won’t reopen yet

Merwin Meadows in Wilton will remain closed over Memorial Day weekend but may reopen on a limited basis, without swimming, in the next few weeks.

WILTON — The coronavirus count in Wilton remains at 200. Statewide, there are 39,017, or 587 new laboratory-confirmed cases, with 14,719 in Fairfield County. There are 202 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in the state rose by 57 to 3,529. The last reported death count for Wilton was 31. The Wilton Town Clerk is waiting to receive the required report and certificates from Norwalk and other municipalities to update that information.

The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 27 patients. Hospitalization statewide is 887, with 272 in Fairfield County.

Wednesday was the first day of Phase 1 reopenings in Connecticut, allowing retailers, shops, and malls to reopen. Restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining. In Wilton, a temporary permit needs to be issued from the town planner in order for restaurants to operate outdoors.

Hair salons and barbershops, originally scheduled to reopen on May 20, have been rescheduled to open after June 1.

Phase 2 reopenings are scheduled for June 20, if all goes well with Phase 1. Phase 2 allows the reopening of hotels, gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys. In the second phase, restaurants would be permitted to offer indoor dining.

“For those planning a wedding or a family gathering this summer, during Phase 2 outdoor gatherings will be allowed for up to 50 people. During Phase 3, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for up to 100 people,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

“The guidelines for Phase 2 have not been written. We do not know what limitations and restrictions will be placed on those businesses and activities during Phase 2. Further details are not expected to be available for at least two weeks,” she added.

Merwin Meadows will not be open for the Memorial Day weekend.

“Reopening Merwin Meadows is more complicated than the previously reopened recreational facilities. We do anticipate reopening the park on a limited and restricted basis within the next two weeks, including no lifeguards nor swimming. Currently, all state inland parks are closed for swimming,” Vanderslice said.

