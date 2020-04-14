Wilton coronavirus cases up to 95, food pantry set to re-open

WILTON — With the rate of the coronavirus slowing in Wilton, the town has put a hold on efforts to create patient housing at Miller-Driscoll School and Comstock Community Center. The town also plans to re-open the Food Pantry at Comstock.

There are currently 95 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wilton, .51 percent of the town’s population.

Statewide, there are 13,381 cases of the coronavirus, with 6,007 or 45% in Fairfield County. Deaths have risen to 602, with 262 in Fairfield County. The number of cases currently hospitalized increased to 1,760 with an increase of 21 to 710 in Fairfield County.

In a message on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the demand for isolation and/or patient housing is such that efforts to ready Miller-Driscoll School for patients have been put on hold.

The school was being prepared to accommodate residents who could not isolate or quarantine at home. “The school will continue as our third priority location, but for the time being will remain inactive,” Vanderslice said.

Comstock Community Center was being considered for additional patient housing if there was overflow demand from the Miller-Driscoll location. That plan has been put on hold as well.

The town’s Food Pantry, located at Comstock has been closed during the pandemic, with alternative plans made to collect and distribute food. But that is about to change.

“The likelihood of requiring Comstock, our fourth priority location, has diminished enough that the food pantry will re-open in the next few days with access restricted to Social Services Director Sarah Heath and clients,” Vanderslice said.

Donations should still continue to be dropped off at the shed in the parking lot in front of Police Headquarters, she added.

The town is continuing to maintain two priority locations that provide isolation and quarantine for emergency responders.

Vanderslice cautioned that the decision to ease emergency efforts at Miller-Driscoll and Comstock should not be seen as a relaxing of requirements. “Cases are still increasing in Wilton and Fairfield County. It is still critical to continue to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well,” she said.

She commended residents who have helped others during the pandemic.

“The ability of Wiltonians to look beyond themselves at this time, as demonstrated by support for Wilton seniors, meals, medical supplies and handmade supplies provided to emergency responders and medical personnel and donations to the Food Pantry, which on Sunday opened with its largest quantity of items since the emergency, is uplifting and a reminder of what makes Wilton special,” she said.

