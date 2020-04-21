Wilton coronavirus cases up to 115, when can we reopen?

The "closed" sign at Arena Hairstyling in Wilton Center. Wilton, CT, March 21, 2020. The "closed" sign at Arena Hairstyling in Wilton Center. Wilton, CT, March 21, 2020. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton coronavirus cases up to 115, when can we reopen? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton now has 115 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 103 the day before.

There are 19,815 confirmed cases statewide, with 8,320 or 42%, in Fairfield County.

The increase in cases, which includes catch-up, were the highest single-day increases for the state and Fairfield County, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported in a message on the town’s website.

Discussing the town’s plans to re-open, she said most aspects of re-opening will be decided by the state.

Last Wednesday, she said, Governor Ned Lamont held a press conference with the co-chairs of his advisory committee on reopening. One of the co-chairs, Dr. Albert Ko reviewed a PowerPoint side titled When Can We Reopen? The slide contains the following six bullet points, which aren’t dissimilar from the White House Task Force’s presentation:

14-day sustained decline in cases/hospitalizations

Mass testing, contact testing & self-isolation

Protect high-risk populations

Adequate supply of PPE

Continued physical distancing regulations

Adequate healthcare capacity for all

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com