Wilton coronavirus cases up to 115, when can we reopen?
WILTON — Wilton now has 115 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 103 the day before.
There are 19,815 confirmed cases statewide, with 8,320 or 42%, in Fairfield County.
The increase in cases, which includes catch-up, were the highest single-day increases for the state and Fairfield County, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported in a message on the town’s website.
Discussing the town’s plans to re-open, she said most aspects of re-opening will be decided by the state.
Last Wednesday, she said, Governor Ned Lamont held a press conference with the co-chairs of his advisory committee on reopening. One of the co-chairs, Dr. Albert Ko reviewed a PowerPoint side titled When Can We Reopen? The slide contains the following six bullet points, which aren’t dissimilar from the White House Task Force’s presentation:
14-day sustained decline in cases/hospitalizations
Mass testing, contact testing & self-isolation
Protect high-risk populations
Adequate supply of PPE
Continued physical distancing regulations
Adequate healthcare capacity for all
