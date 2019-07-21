Wilton cools off during heatwave

Wilton Y lifeguard Max Thors watches swimmers while they were getting relief from humid 94-degree day on Saturday at the Wilton YMCA pool.

The Wilton Family Y was a popular destination on Saturday, July 20, as temperatures soared into the 90s. The Y opened its facilities to the community at no charge and will do so again Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Wilton Y, at 404 Danbury Road,is opening its 50-meter pool, Kiwanis Pond, and Splash Pad to non-members. Kiwanis Pond is not just for swimming, you can have a splash on the water inflatable or take out canoes and paddle boats too. Young kids will enjoy the coolest playground —the Y’s Splash Pad (water shoes required). The 50-meter pool will be open for recreational swimming.

Guests may check in at the beach gate, show an ID and sign a guest waiver. Aquatics staff will be on site as lifeguards will be administering swim tests so everyone is safe.

Also open as a cooling center is Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are welcome to use the facility, including the gym and classrooms. The Senior Center will also be open. A building monitor will be on hand.

Due to the heat, Weir Farm National Historic Site on Nod Hill Road has canceled a number of public programs.

Yoga in the Garden, Junior Ranger Fun Day and Watercolor and Landscape Painting have been canceled. The Forest Bathing Wellness Walk is rescheduled for July 27.

There will also only be limited access to the Weir House, Weir Studio, and Young Studio because those buildings are not air conditioned, according to an email.