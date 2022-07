WILTON — One youth sports coalition is looking to bring big athletic events to town to raise money for local programs and better facilities.

The Wilton Athletic and Recreational Foundation, or WARF, now houses all of the town’s youth sports programs under one umbrella. It merged with the youth sports coalition about a month ago to bring a unified vision and joint fundraising effort to the town.

WARF held its first fundraising effort in 2017 with the banner program at Wilton Veterans Memorial Stadium. This allowed it to pledge giving $60,000 back to the town for turf field feasibility studies. The bigger coalition now looks to bring in more money through hosting events.

“From a financial standpoint, another area we will focus on, although not annual, will be bringing events to town,” said Nick Gemelli, WARF’s vice president of fields and facilities.

He suggested hosting two Division I collegiate athletic programs on Tom Fujitani Field at Wilton High School and making an event out of it by selling tickets and raising money for the town’s youth programs.

The ultimate goal is to add a third turf field in town. A townwide amenities study is trying to determine a possible location. The frontrunner, as of now, is at Allen Meadows Park, field 5 and 6.

WARF named its all new board, led by president J.R. Sherman, and disclosed that it has secured both youth baseball leagues, youth lacrosse, softball, field hockey, football and soccer. It is still looking for a vice president of private fundraising.

In addition, WARF will be launching a brand-new social media campaign to have the public better connect with its mission and tell the stories of some of its athletes. The coalition will spend the next four to six weeks building up its infrastructure before making a hard launch in September, according to Scott Lawrence, the coalition’s vice president of government and community liaison.