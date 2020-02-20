Wilton concert features Carion Wind Quintet

WILTON — The Carion Wind Quintet will perform works of Liszt, Stravinsky, Shostakovich, and Ibert when it visits the Wilton Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. This will be the third in the Wilton Candlelight Concerts series this season.

Known for its performances of classical and modern works, the ensemble has performed in many of Europe’s most prestigious festivals, including Rheingau Festival, Kissinger Sommer, Beethovenfest Bonn, Bergen Festival and Louisiana Festival, as well as in the Far East. It has released five CDs and received numerous awards including best classical album of 2015 on iTunes.

The ensemble may be viewed and heard in their music videos on YouTube that have generated nearly 1 million views.

Tickets may be purchased online at wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org, or at the door: $30/adults, $25/seniors. Students are admitted free. To get on the mailing list, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefits the Wilton Library Association and accepts individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions.