Wilton company introduces dark web monitoring

Wilton cybersecurity firm CyberGuard 360 has launched Deep Diver, a dark web monitoring and prospecting engine. Wilton cybersecurity firm CyberGuard 360 has launched Deep Diver, a dark web monitoring and prospecting engine. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton company introduces dark web monitoring 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton cybersecurity firm CyberGuard 360 has launched Deep Diver, a dark web monitoring and prospecting engine, which offers a state-of-the-art solution designed for early detection and identification of data breaches.

The dark web is a place where illegal and illicit activities occur. Traditional businesses and email users are constantly warned about the dangers of their information being breached and ending up on the dark web. Identities and locations of dark web users cannot be tracked because of a layered encryption system and use of avatars.

Al Alper, chief executive officer of CyberGuard 360, said the release of Deep Diver follows eight months of research and development, and offers “arguably the best dark web data information in this market.”

He said Deep Diver will be marketed primarily to IT companies who monitor and protect the data of their clients. “Since this tool reveals data breaches far ahead of other products on the market, and more of them, it also has value to the IT provider as a prospecting tool — a way to let organizations (and potential clients) realize that their information has been compromised, and be the company to provide the remedy,” he said.

Additional information about Deep Diver is available at piiguard360.com/.