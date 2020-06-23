Wilton college graduates, honor students

List of Wilton residents who have graduated or received honors from their college or university.

Baylor University

Tyler James Edward Teske earned a bachelor of business administration, entrepreneurship and corporate innovation from Baylor University during fall commencement exercises held Dec. 21.

Becker College

Gregory Bonini, who is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in interactive media design, game audio concentration, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Becker College of Worcester, Mass.

Belmont University

Katie McAdams was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Belmont University.

Bowdoin College

Ilana Olin graduated from Bowdoin College with a major in biochemistry and a minor in philosophy.

Bucknell University

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University:

Ally Bazarian, undeclared, class of 2022.

Kevin Chabrier, political science, class of 2020.

Caroline Eckert, psychology, class of 2021.

Ian Murphy, environmental engineering, class of 2022.

Catherine O’Leary, undeclared, class of 2023

Zara Saldanha, computer science engineering, class of 2020.

Coastal Carolina University

Cameron Morris, engineering science major was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

Colorado College

The following students earned degrees from The Colorado College:

Shayna Goldberg, independently designed major; and Riley Wadehra, magna cum laude, environmental science major.

College of William & Mary

Leigh Culnane was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary.

Hamilton College

Emory Goodwin, a first-year student and graduate of Wilton High School was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College.

Lehigh University

Colin Hussey and Eleanor Christman were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University.

Plymouth State University

The following students were named to the spring 2020 semester president’s list at Plymouth State University: Alison Danvers, Marialena Shaw and Bradley Spiewak.

Providence College

Rocco Joseph Romeo received a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Providence College.

Siena College

Clayton Latone was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College.

University of Alabama

Kari Eisenberg received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Alabama this spring.

University of Connecticut

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Andrew Abi-Karam, Becca Blair, Colleen Brady, Zoila Chele, Maggie Cummins, Liv Deluca, Adrian DeSimone, Sam Farhi, Jamie Feidner, Claire Healey, Carlos Hernandez, Anna Iorfino, Sophia Kammerman, Quinn Lupton, Mia Ruefenacht.

University of Iowa

Ian Johnson received a bachelor of business administration degree with a major in finance from the University of Iowa during commencement ceremonies held in December 2019.

Andrew Senneff, a University of Iowa student was named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list. Senneff's major is cinema in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

University of New Haven

Anthony Catino, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Haven where he is working on a bachelor of science degree in undeclared.

University of San Diego

Melinda Henesy earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of San Diego for the 2019-20 school year.