Wilton coffee shop is closing

The Coffee Barn, a popular coffee shop in Wilton, will be closing on Thursday, Aug. 1.

A popular place to grab a cup of morning joe is closing.

Coffee Barn at 392 Danbury Road in Wilton has announced it will be serving up its last macchiato on Thursday, Aug. 1.

True to its name, Coffee Barn has occupied space in a restored red barn in Wilton on Danbury Road since February 2012, offering customers a variety of fresh-brewed coffees, pastries and sandwiches.

“I love every single person that works here and I will miss the people of Wilton,” said Karen McArdle Piazza, owner of the Coffee Barn business.

Piazza is closing the shop in order to join her family, which has already moved down to Florida. “Summer is slow, so it’s a good time. The kids will be going back to school,” she said.

Although she could have closed her doors a bit earlier, Piazza said she decided to keep them open for a few more weeks so her young staff of students can earn a few more paychecks. “People in Wilton have been beyond supportive, I can’t say enough about them and my staff,” she said.

Coffee Barn hours through Aug. 1: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com