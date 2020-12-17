Wilton coach works to help parents find their 'power'

WILTON — When it comes to parenting, Vanessa Elias has experienced a lot and has seen even more.
She is the mother of three children, one of whom she terms as “tricky.” She’s seen different parenting styles up close, having lived in other states and countries. She has volunteered with numerous organizations relating to children and mental health including the Wilton Youth Council and National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) — Child Action Network (CAN). She has led a support group for parents of children with emotional and behavioral issues.