Wilton club raises $8,000 for nonprofits

Despite having to cancel its Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon this year due to COVID-19-related precautions, the Wilton Woman’s Club was able to raise $8,000 for this year’s beneficiaries: Wilton Community Assistance Fund, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Stay at Home in Wilton.

“These three chosen organizations play a vital role in the Wilton community,” the club said. “Together they help all who are in need: families, seniors, and those facing critical health challenges.”

There is a growing need within our community to help families and individuals who, for one reason or another, and through no fault of their own, find themselves in financial hardship. The Wilton Community Assistance Fund, an arm of Wilton Social Services, addresses this particular need that is often a “window” of help. It provides emergency oil deliveries, help with utility bills, rental assistance, and other expenses.

To find out more about how to support the Wilton Community Assistance Fund, visit the social services web page at wiltonct.org.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County understands that when one person is ill, the whole family is in crisis. This nonprofit has served the community for more than 100 years. It provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs, and compassionate hospice care for adults and children in the heart of Fairfield County.

To find out more about how to support the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, visit visitingnurse.net.

Stay at Home in Wilton offers supportive services and resources, along with social and educational programs that unite its members as a community, and enhance their efforts to remain independent, active, and connected. To find out more about how to support Stay at Home in Wilton, visit stayathomeinwilton.org.

Andrea Bates, the club’s 2020 fundraiser chair, said, “We were so sad not to be able to hold this annual tradition of our Fashion Show Fundraiser with Nordstrom, but I am incredibly grateful to all our generous ticket buyers, donors and sponsors who came through for Wilton in this time of need.”

For club information, visit wiltonwomansclub.org.