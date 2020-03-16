Wilton closes town hall, ballfields during coronavirus pandemic

Fujitani Field in Wilton is closed to the public at this time in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The town of Wilton has added a number of closures in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced:

All playing fields are indefinitely closed and inaccessible to the public.

All playgrounds are indefinitely closed and inaccessible to the public.

All tennis and basketball courts are indefinitely closed and inaccessible to the public.

The high school track is closed and inaccessible to the public. Residents, who want to run or walk, can use the sidewalks on Route 7 and in Wilton Center or Schencks Island, the Town Forest or other town trails. She asked residents to keep their distance from others on the sidewalks and trails.

“We urge residents to minimize their contact with individuals outside of their immediate family. This means no large social gatherings, maintaining distance from other members of the public when at the grocery store or when in line at the pharmacy, utilizing restaurant take-out options, rather than dining-in and working from home, if possible,” Vanderslice said.

Last week, the town closed Wilton Public Schools, Comstock Community Center and Trackside Teen Center afer being informed that parents of one or more students had contact with an individual that subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

“Parents should assume their children are in the same school as the children of those parents, and exercise community responsibility by following the instructions given at the time; keep your children home, in your own backyard and away from the public, as much as possible. That means no discretionary sleepovers, no dining out, no team practices and no birthday party with friends, no matter how disappointing. If you must share childcare because of the closings, pick one or two families and only share with them. These same recommendations apply to students returning from college,” Vanderslice said.

Wilton Town Hall which initially was open with restricted hours is now now closed to the public. For public health reasons, the Transfer Station remains open.

“All other town buildings and properties, other than the lobby of Police Headquarters, are now closed to the public. The town provides essential services, so employees will continue working in Town Hall and the Annex, but they will no longer provide in-person services within those buildings. Residents and their contractors should call or email the departments to make arrangements to transact their necessary business. Each building has been equipped with drop off and pick up boxes and signage to facilitate transactions. Residents are encouraged to reconsider non-time sensitive applications. Many services can be provided online,” Vanderslice said.

The Emergency Operations Center is open and under the management of Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director John Lynch. Regular meetings are being held.

Health Director Barry Bogle is maintaining contact with impacted residents, the state health department, area health directors and Wilton's long-term care facilities, daycare centers, businesses and such. Restaurants are asked to limit their capacity to one-half of their previously allowed capacity, although in most cases, restaurants aren't even experiencing half capacity, Vanderslice said.

Essential town boards and commissions will continue to hold meetings, even if just electronically. Since meetings must continue to allow for public participation, Vanderslice said the town is exploring possible options to meet the legal requirements, while minimizing in-person interactions.

This situation is fluid, Vanderslice said, with changes occurring daily. She recommends subscribing to the town’s e-alerts for future updates.

