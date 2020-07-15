Wilton closes basketball courts for coronavirus violations

WILTON — All basketball courts owned and operated by the town of Wilton have been closed until further notice.

The courts were closed by the Wilton Health Department due to the public’s failure to follow the rules laid out in the Reopen CT Sector Rules for June 17 reopenings.

Reasons given for closing the courts were: exceeding the maximum number of people allowed on basketball courts, little to no social distancing, and minimal wearing of masks among players and spectators.

In a message on the town’s website yesterday, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Wilton were attributable in part to team sport actvity.

The basketball courts were closed earlier this year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During the state’s reopening Phase 2, town and school basketball courts were reopened on June 15 for summer camp use.

On July 6, the courts were reopened for public use, subject to safety guidelines set forth by the state.

The town is conducting a detailed review of all currently operating Wilton sport programs and camps.

Upon completion of this review, a determination will be made relative to which programs will remain open, be reopened, or be closed.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203-834-6234 or emailed to steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

