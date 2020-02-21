The Wilton Kiwanis Club has extended the ordering deadline for its annual citrus sale. Orders may now be placed through Thursday, Feb. 27. Orders may be placed with a Kiwanis member or online at wiltonkiwanis.org. Pick-up will start on Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 5; Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1, from noon to 5. Citrus may be picked up at 388 Danbury Road, behind the NAPA outlet. From left, Kiwanians David Gortz, Bob Tortorella and Greg Chann show off the goods.