Wilton citrus-ordering deadline nears

Kiwanians Marty Clancy, left, Bud Taylor and Mike Safko demonstrate some ways to use the juice of the oranges and grapefruits the club is offering in their annual fundraiser — mimosas, screwdrivers and more.

It is not too late to order fresh Kiwanis pink grapefruit, Cara Cara navel oranges, clementines and this year for the first time, Sees dark and milk chocolate. Orders will be taken up to Feb. 20, and may be placed with a club member or online at wiltonkiwanis.org.

Pick up will be Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 to 5; and Sunday, March 1, from noon to 5.

Citrus may be picked up at 388 Danbury Road, beghind NAPA Auto Parts.