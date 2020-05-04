https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-church-offers-online-music-appreciation-15245447.php
Wilton church offers online music appreciation classes
WILTON — Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church has joined with OpusYou, a K-12 music education platform, to offer online learning centered around music appreciation. The program is open to all students studying in Fairfield County.
Forty-minute weekly sessions are offered:
K-5 — Thursday, from 2:30 to 3:10 p.m.
6-12 — Thursday, from 3.20 to 4 p.m.
Parents wish their child to participate may email Nancy Johnson, parish administrator, at office@stmatthewswilton.org.
Learn more at http://opusyou.com.
