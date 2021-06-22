Wilton church drops plan for emergency generator, citing resident opposition

WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church has rescinded its request for a permit to install an emergency generator on its premises after opposition from residents, according to Town Planner Michael Wrinn.
Initially, the church desired to add a 203-gallon diesel fuel tank in its parking lot to fuel the generator. The church and its chairperson of the building and grounds commission, Gifford Broderick, went to the town with requests for the diesel tank and generator so that the Ridgefield Road house of worship could double as a community emergency center for heating, cooling, food and power during outages, natural disasters and other incidents.