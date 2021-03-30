Wilton church adding generator to act as emergency center

3
WILTON — With the planned addition of a new diesel generator and a 203-gallon diesel fuel tank underground, the Wilton Congregational Church is aiming to become a community emergency center for heating, cooling, food and power during outages and other incidents.
Town Director of Environmental Affairs Mike Conklin has been working alongside Gifford Broderick, the church’s chairperson of the building and grounds commission, to plan for this new addition. Though the proposal passed unanimously during last week’s Wilton Inland Wetlands Commission meeting, it came with some safety concerns.