Wilton children’s chorus debuts with ‘Songs of Thanksgiving’

Music on the Hill will present the inaugural performance of the Community Children's Chorus, alongside its 40-member Festival Chorus, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road.

Songs of Thanksgiving is inspired by Native American philosophy, music, art, and culture, and the poetry from Book of Hours: Love Poems to God by Rainier Maria Rilke. The children’s chorus, under artistic director Ellen Dickinson’s guidance, will perform for the first time, offering its own selections, including those written by Dickinson and inspired by the Wabanaki tribe, as well as others sung with the Festival Chorus.

The Festival Chorus will present the world premier performance of “Cycles of Transformation,” accompanied by Wilton harpist Wendy Kerner. The Rev. Dr. Edward Thompson, minister of music at the Unitarian Church in Westport, has written the piece for choir, soprano solo and harp, drawing from Rilke’s poetry.

A donation of $20 per person is suggested but not required. Questions may be directed to Ellen Dickinson at ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or by calling 203-529-3133.

New this fall, the Community Children’s Chorus is for second through eighth graders who have a love of music and want to sing with others regardless of academic, religious or municipal affiliations.

Its focus is on music education, singing, rhythm reading, percussion, and group activities that culminate in public performances.

The Festival Chorus is open to all and includes experienced amateurs and professionals. The 40-voice chorus presents a wide array of music rooted in the classical choral tradition, with frequent departures to music from other times and places.