Wilton charities join Giving Tuesday

The Norwalk River Watershed Association, which works to protect water quality and wildlife withing the river's 40,000-acre watershed, is one of several Wilton-centric organizations participating in Giving Tuesday.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving — Dec. 3 this year — is known as Giving Tuesday and several charities with Wilton connections are participating. Potential donors are invited to go to the organization’s website to make a donation. Donations made via Facebook will be eligible for a match from the social media giant on a first-come, first-serve.

Alison Jacobson of Wilton is raising money for her organization, First Candle, which is committed to eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Sudden Unexpected Infant Death and preventable Stillbirths through education and research while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss. To donate, click here.

The SMS Research Foundation was co-founded by Wilton resident Jennifer Ianuzzi. The foundation is dedicated to life-changing research for Smith-Magenis Syndrome. The foundation will receive the additional benefit of a private match of all donations made on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000. To donate via Facebook, click here. To donate online, click here.

Wilton Library has a $3,000 goal for Giving Tuesday. In addition, if the library raises $1,000 before noon on Tuesday, the Waldron family will match it 100 percent. To make a donation, click here.

Family & Children’s Agency is a Norwalk nonprofit that helps people of all ages throughout Fairfield County. It is supported by Wilton’s Minks to Sinks. To donate, click here.

The Norwalk River watershed includes Wilton. To support the Norwalk River Watershed Association, which works to improve water quality and fish and wildlife habitats, click here.