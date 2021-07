WILTON — If there was anything about Saturday’s street fair that people didn’t like, it was simply the fact that it didn’t happen more often.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the sunny day on Old Ridgefield Road, which was closed off to traffic for several blocks, to visit the Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s Street Fair & Sidewalk Sales.

Dozens of local businesses, nonprofit vendors and community groups lined both sides of the street, offering special activities, giveaways or information at their booths. Representatives from different emergency departments were also on hand, sharing about their work with visiting kids and families.

“It’s wonderful,” said resident Hella McSweeney. “It brings people together and it brings people into town, which is always good.”

“And the atmosphere is terrific,” echoed her husband, Jim. “Low-key and informal … I think it’s great.”

Rhoda Kasparek, director of healthy living at the Wilton Family YMCA, said the event was especially beneficial for families who may be new to town.

“It’s a beautiful day and a perfect way to welcome new residents to Wilton and share with them all the wonderful things we have to offer,” she said. “A lot of people who’ve moved into town haven’t been able to experience it to its fullest.”

Woodcock Nature Center’s Executive Director Lenore Herbst, who had some animal friends available at her table, agreed.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people coming to the table saying they were new to town, and it’s been wonderful to welcome them,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll come by and participate in our programs.”