Wilton census workers wanted

Jennifer Forman mans a Census 2020 desk at Wilton Library on Nov. 14. She will be back on Nov. 29. Jennifer Forman mans a Census 2020 desk at Wilton Library on Nov. 14. She will be back on Nov. 29. Photo: Contributed Photo / Janet Crystal Photo: Contributed Photo / Janet Crystal Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton census workers wanted 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers to help with the 2020 national headcount and it is reaching out to people in Wilton.

Jennifer Forman of the census was at a table at Wilton Library on Nov. 14 to answer questions from anyone interested in a part-time job for four to eight weeks in the spring. She will be back on:

Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Answering a question from an interested library patron, Forman said the census bureau is looking for people interested in being census takers and field supervisors.

“You work in your own community,” she told the woman who asked where the jobs were.

The jobs are part-time and the hours are flexible. Training, for which people are paid, starts in late March or early April.

According to a brochure from the census bureau, workers must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and pass a criminal background check. Workers should have access to a vehicle unless public transportation is available. They should also have access to a computer with internet access.

Anyone interested in applying for a position may speak with Forman or go online to 2020census.gov/jobs.