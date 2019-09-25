Wilton cemetery is subject of history tour

Wilton historian Bob Russell will once again offer his popular tour of the historic Hillside Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Russell’s free, hour-long tour includes a brief history of the cemetery and the notable people buried there, including Revolutionary and Civil War veterans plus familiar names such as Olmstead, Middlebrook and Comstock, dating back to the 1800s. New stops on his tour this year will detail information about the Gregory and Marvin families.

Participants should meet at the 10:30 at the flagpole at 165 Ridgefield Road. The program is co-sponsored by the Wilton Congregational Church and the Wilton Historical Society.

Registration is suggested by emailing pam@wiltoncongregational.org or calling 203-762-5591.