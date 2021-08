The Town of Wilton is celebrating the end of summer with two events including an open air circus, and a traditional Fourth of July style fireworks show.

Stars Above by Hideaway Circus tickets are on sale for the Hideaway Circus’ presentation of “Stars Above” on Friday, Aug. 27, Saturday. Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.

The open air performances will be held on the field behind the Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road in the town.

The Hideaway Circus recently announced in a press release that Stars Above is: “A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost. Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians, performing original music and reimagined covers. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.”

The release also said that Hideaway Circus has partnered with local organizations to offer affordable tickets for those people, who have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, “so that everyone can share in the exhilaration, wonder and nostalgia when the Stars Above circus comes to their community.”

Visit Stars Above on their website at starsabovecircus.com for more information on the availability of free, and low cost options, and tickets.

For general inquiries, contact the circus at their informational email address at info@starsabovecircus.com.

Labor Day Weekend Celebration Join People can also join their friends and family for a Labor Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Wilton High School (WHS) Complex at 395 Danbury Road in the town.

The line up of events includes: From 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.: Miracle Mile Track Race, Wilton High School Track Festivities will kick off with the Miracle Mile Track Race giving residents, and families an opportunity to test out the town’s recently updated track.

The race will occur in one mile intervals with 15 people racing per time slot. There will be 20 minute intervals starting at 8:30 am. with the last run starting at 10:10 a.m. The race cost is $20 per adult, and $10 per child. 18, and under. The race fee includes: A shirt that will be ready for people, who are pariticipating in the event, to pickup at the track on race day. Race registration can be completed on the computer software system for program registration, and facility reservations, e-Trak.

At noon, on Saturday, Sept. 4, there is a Democrats vs. Republicans Softball Game, at the Wilton High School Varsity Softball Field from 5 until 9 p.m. with a live DJ (Disc Jockey), and Fireworks at the Wilton High School Complex. The people can bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic and enjoy music by the DJ from the entertainment, and DJ company, Dance to the Music DJ.

The traditional 4th of July style fireworks show starts at sundown, with an estimated start around 8:30 pm. Parking passes will be available for thepeople to park on the Route 7 Tennis Courts, Cider Mill School, the Wilton Board of Education parking lot and the Lilly Way athletic fields. Passes can be purchased online for $35 per vehicle on e-Trak.

Online purchases are encouraged. Passes can also be purchased at the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department office, which is also located at 180 School Road in the town.

Passes will be available for purchase through Friday, Sept. 3. Passes will not be available for purchase on the day of the event.

Vehicles without a valid parking pass will not be allowed to park in any of the aforementioned parking lots even if space permits for it.

Ancillary parking outside of the pre paid parking lots for the events will only be available on a first come, first served basis. Free parking will be offered to all first responder/healthcare and emergency workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are asked to register for passes using e-Trak.

The rain date for the fireworks is Monday, Sept. 6. The town continues to monitor health issues at it relates to the new virus COVID-19.

Residents of the town are encouraged to continue following Federal, and Connecticut state guidelines amid the pandemic.

If there are any required changes to event plans, they will be announced shortly before the event date.

In the event of inclement weather for these events, call the town’s Parks and Recreation hotline at (203) 454-5188 for updates about the weather, and any cancellations, and, or postponements.. For more information, contact the department’s Administrative Manager Kregg Zulkeski at kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org or (203) 834-6234, ext 5.