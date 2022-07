This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — Despite the hot weather, people appeared to have a cool time Saturday at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce's Street Fair & Sidewalk Sales event downtown.

For a 10th year in a row, Wilton Center was transformed into a pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare along Old Ridgefield Road, featuring entertainers, nonprofit booths, music, games and outdoor sales.

“There's been an incredible turnout,” said Allison Zucco, a volunteer with the chamber, who was running a Grand Carnival activity for kids near the gazebo. “It's been going great and it's been super busy.”

She said the value of local businesses was highlighted by the event.

“Small businesses are so important to the community and having an event like this really encourages small businesses in an important way,” Zucco said.

Still healing from the effects of the pandemic, Ellen Dickinson, director of Music on the Hill, said this appearance helps spread the word about their programming, including a West African drumming program and secular chorus for young people.

“It's a lot of fun to see everybody out,” she said. “It's a beautiful day and it's good to be getting all our programs on again after some time out due to COVID.”

Likewise, Ed Lavelle, a founding board member of Rising Starr Horse Rescue, said the opportunity to take part in the annual festival has led to positive exposure for the rescue and provided connections.

“We have people we've met here who show up for lessons and to volunteer,” he said. “It's a great community, so wonderful and caring.”

The event was presented by Caraluzzi's Georgetown Market, Fairfield County Bank, The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, Gregory and Adams, P.C. and Kimco Realty.