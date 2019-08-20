Wilton cat shelter receives $17,000 donation

Darien Animal Hospital manager Greg Walsh and Katherine Reid of Animals in Distress, far right, hold a check representing funds donated to the shelter through VCA Animal Hospitals. Surrounding them is the team from Darien Animal Hospital.

Wilton’s Animals in Distress cat shelter was the beneficiary of a donation of almost $17,000 from VCA Animal Hospitals, a nationwide network of more than 800 animal hospitals. The shelter received a check on Aug. 15.

Animals in Distress was nominated by the team at Darien Animal Hospital, which is a VCA Animal Hospital, to be this year’s recipient of a statewide fundraiser. The shelter has had a relationship with Darien Animal Hospital for many years.

Member animal hospitals throughout Connecticut spent three months selling “meow” and “woof” baseball caps and asking their clients if they’d like to donate a little to help Wilton’s rescue group.

“Being a small cat shelter with a big mission means we are always having to fund-raise,” Katherine Reid of Animals in Distress told The Bulletin. “When something like this happens, it means the world to us!

“This will enable us to help so many more cats in need and continue our mission. No cat should ever have to suffer from injury or neglect.”

Animals in Distress, which is behind Wilton Town Hall at 238 Danbury Road, is a no-kill shelter staffed by volunteers. It is open for adoptions on Saturdays between 1 and 4 p.m. and during the week by appointment. For information, call 203-762-2006 or visit animals-in-distress.com.