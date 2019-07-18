Wilton cat shelter needs volunteers

Animals in Distress, on Wilton’s Town Hall Campus on Route 7, is in need of volunteers for several shifts. On its Facebook page, the organization said it is looking for responsible adults — 18 or older — willing to commit two to three hours at a time.

Responsibilities include cleaning, feeding and socializing with the cats. Training will be provided. This is not a short-term opportunity for young adults planning to leave for college in August.

Anyone interested may email Katherine at kittiesforkeeps@gmail.com or message the shelter via its Facebook page, Animals in Distress.