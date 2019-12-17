Wilton carolers will sing at gazebo

The Wilton Christmas Carolers will sing on the town green at 4:15 p.m., on Dec. 18.

The Wilton Christmas Carolers will have their third annual Christmas caroling event on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4:15 p.m., at the Wilton Center gazebo. The community is welcome to join in.

“We experienced a wonderful feeling of the spirit of this magical holiday season while caroling the last two years, with passersby of all persuasions joining in ... no singing talent necessary!” said organizer Eleanor Sasso.

The group will provide flashlights and sheet music for all.

Any questions on the event: please text Eleanor at 203-216-6814.