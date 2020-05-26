Wilton car thefts are on the rise

WILTON — With two cars reported taken from their driveways on Thursday, May 21, Wilton is approaching the number of stolen cars in all of 2019.

The cars were taken from Church Street and School Road. Both have been recovered, police said, one — a red Toyota RAV4 — was abandoned on Florida Hill Road in Ridgefield. The other was recovered on Honey Hill Road in Wilton. The keys were left in both vehicles. Police are continuing to investigate and ask if anyone has surveillance video from these areas to call 203-834-6260.

There were seven vehicles stolen in Wilton last year, and five so far this year. That has prompted the police department to post a warning on its Facebook page along with a video on preventing vehicle theft by the National Highway Trafic Safety Administration.

Nearly half of all vehicles are stolen when drivers fail to take simple safety precautions, the video says.

Tips to prevent vehicle theft include:

Park in a garage, preferably, or in a well-lit area.

Don’t leave keys in the car.

Don’t leave a vehicle while it’s running.

Close and lock all windows and doors when the car is parked.

Don’t leave valuables in a parked car, especially where they can be seen.

Install an anti-theft device.

Those who have had their car stolen should call police immediately and then their insurance company to file a claim.