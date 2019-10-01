Wilton candidates will go head to head

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton candidates will go head to head 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton voters will have an opportunity to meet and hear candidates for this year’s municipal election at two public events. In each case, audience members will be able to submit questions.

The Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance candidates will appear Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Brubeck Room of Wilton Library. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the candidates for each board will appear back to back with a brief break in between.

Candidates running for Board of Education and the Planning and Zoning Commission will appear on Tuesday, Oct. 29, also beginning at 6:30.

Each event will follow a modified town hall format and be moderated by certified, out-of-town League of Women Voters moderators, who will present questions submitted by the public to all candidates. Questions may be sent in advance through the Wilton League of Women Voters at wilton2019@optonline.net.

Registration is highly recommended for each forum at the Wilton Library website www.wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6334. Pre-registrants should arrive by 6:20 p.m. to guarantee seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 6:20 if space is available.