Wilton candidate statement: Ruth DeLuca, Board of Education

RuthDeLuca RuthDeLuca Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton candidate statement: Ruth DeLuca, Board of Education 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In 2015, two years before my oldest daughter started kindergarten, my husband and I launched a search for our forever town. We gravitated to Wilton for its excellent public schools and small, caring community. We saw that our soon-to-be-neighbors were welcoming, generous, and committed to living in a town where all children have a chance to learn and succeed. We were sold on Wilton.

We now have three children. Two are making their way through Miller-Driscoll and one just started pre-school. I am running for Board of Education because I love my family and my town and I want our schools to be the very best they can be.

I am a proud product of public school; it was the launching pad for my career and dedication to public service. My public education gave me the foundation to achieve a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics, as well as a master’s in public & social policy, and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. And more importantly, I became an informed and engaged parent and citizen. As a director at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, I advocated for regulatory policies rooted in science and economic efficiency. As a lawyer, I helped people navigate the healthcare and insurance system. I pledge to bring that same commitment and passion to the Board of Education.

Strong education systems create productive, dynamic, competitive, and healthy communities. They equip our children with the tools needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow. To ensure our schools stay strong, I believe in the importance of local control, oversight, and decision making. That is why I testified in Hartford against the legislative proposals to impose forced school district regionalization on our town.

I will be there to listen and learn from the community and be an advocate for all parents in Wilton. I will work to preserve and grow the program’s excellence while exercising budget restraint and fiscal responsibility. I believe educating our children is a sacred trust that we must cultivate while preserving our town’s fiscal soundness.

We are a community brimming with talent and dedication. Together, we can work to combine curricula and culture to create the next generation of productive and resourceful community members and global citizens. I hope to earn your trust, support, and vote.