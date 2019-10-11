Wilton candidate statement: Mandi Schmauch, Board of Education

My name is Mandi Schmauch and I am hoping to become a member of the Wilton Board of Education. I am, like many of you, a Wilton parent who moved to Wilton for many things but especially our schools. As you all know, Wilton’s schools have a proportionate effect not only on our children but on our property values and are the core of our community. It is my desire to ensure that the schools remain rated in the top of Connecticut and the Nation.

I believe my experiences and interests have prepared me to be on the Wilton Board of Education. First, I am a mom of two Wilton students who are thriving in our schools. I have strong relationships with staff and administrators at Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill and Middlebrook. I founded the Miller-Driscoll Carnival, the number-one fundraiser for the school. I founded the Cider Mill Talent Show, aimed at providing an outlet for all children at Cider Mill to celebrate their brilliance and each other. I am also a businesswoman who successfully manages a multi-million-dollar territory for a healthcare company and have won numerous awards and accolades for my leadership and sales. I am continuously balancing the needs of my family, my work and my community to ensure what is best for all of us.

The impetus for becoming a member of the Wilton Board of Education began when I sat on the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee. I was an active member who held contractors responsible for their work and mindfully adhered to the budget to ensure quality for the students.

While the schools consistently strive to excel, I believe there is room for improvement.

Communication: We need to increase communication between the community, parents and schools. We need to know what decisions are being made for our schools.

Elevation of learning: I also believe our school system needs to elevate all children of all abilities. We have worked so hard to ensure that our schools are able to address children with special needs — we need to continue this focus on our gifted students.

Teachers: We also need to ensure we retain and recruit the best teachers. Wilton is a special place. We all know that, and we need to make sure to continue to have the most passionate, most dedicated faculty around.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and please vote!