Wilton candidate Healy qualifies for public money

WILTON — Kim Healy, the Republican-endorsed candidate for the 26th state Senate district, announced on July 9 that she had met the qualifying threshold of the State’s Citizens Election Program (CEP). Healy raised $16,370 from 372 contributors.

“I am so thankful for the overwhelming support for my campaign,” she said. “I filed to run on March 17, almost a week after our local schools closed, and at the same time, the state-imposed a stay-at-home order. As an unknown in the political sphere, I expected it would be a huge challenge to get the donations needed to qualify, as limitations on social interactions resulted due to COVID-19.”

“The donations came from people who know me and trust that I will do what is in the best interest of the 26th District. I am thankful for all of those I have met through phone and Zoom calls.”

Healy said donations came from all ages and party affiliations.

“We continue to have serious issues in Connecticut, only compounded by COVID-19, and I am committed to addressing those issues to benefit all residents,” she said.

“I know we are facing challenging and uncertain times, and more than ever we need a leader who is committed to supporting our schools and ensuring that our towns see a full economic recovery. I’m running to represent the 26th District because I am deeply invested in our community and I’m ready to do the necessary hard work every day and ensure we get our state back on track and on secure financial footing.”

Healy and her husband, Michael, moved to Connecticut in 1994 and live in Wilton with their four children. She is a certified public accountant and an active community volunteer. For the last five years, she has been a member of the Wilton Library Association Board of Trustees and the treasurer for the last three. She is also a volunteer tax preparer serving retired and low-income earners.

Healy is competing in the Republican primary on Aug. 11.

Information: KimHealyforCT.com or email KimHealyCT@gmail.com.