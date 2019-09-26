Wilton candidate David Clune knows the town through and through

Having grown up in Wilton, David Clune, 45, said he would like to continue to bring his broad perspective of the town to the Board of Selectmen for a second term.

First elected to the board in 2015, Clune is an unaffiliated candidate and is not registered with either of the major parties. He will be on the ballot as a petitioning candidate.

The Board of Selectmen appointed Clune to the position of second selectman, where he presides over the board in the absence of the first selectman.

“I love Wilton,” Clune said. “I have enjoyed the past four years on the Board of Selectmen and will continue to volunteer in that capacity if I am fortunate enough to be reelected. Wilton is a great place to live and work and I hope my participation on the board helps others enjoy Wilton as much as I do,” he said.

Clune is the son of Marylynn and David Clune, the former superintendent of Wilton public schools. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1992.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Boston College, where he played varsity lacrosse and met his wife Robin, who is now the executive director of Ambler Farm.

Following his graduation from Boston College, Clune obtained a law degree from Fordham Law School and became an assistant district attorney for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He then spent time with a private Connecticut-based law firm focused on criminal defense, corporate investigations and banking compliance.

He is currently the compliance and ethics officer and assistant vice president at Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Having grown up in Wilton, I am very familiar with the town, its history, character and how it has evolved over time,” he said. “I have a broad perspective of how people interact with the town. My parents still reside here, my immediate family has been in Wilton for 16 years, and we utilize the town’s many services, schools and amenities on a daily basis,” he said.

He also believes his professional background, a blend of legal and operational roles, lends itself well to the varied issues considered by the Board of Selectmen.

Before his election to the board, Clune was a member of the Economic Development Commission and coached youth lacrosse. He is an ex-officio member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

In addition, Clune, JR Sherman, and David Cote set up the nonprofit Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation (WARF), which places sponsorship banners along the fencing at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Lilly Field.

“Through WARF, we turned empty fencing into a method of raising money to eventually help the town offset costs associated with future turf field replacement. The useful life of a turf field is approximately 10 years, so this is a long-term effort,” he said.

WARF’s effort, Clune said, is the type of creativity and willingness to work on behalf of the town that benefits taxpayers, athletes and guests visiting Wilton. “Looking for and being willing to set up these types of opportunities helps the town over the long term,” he said.

Budgeting

Focusing his attention on issues facing Wilton, Clune has his eye on Wilton’s economic outlook and future. He is watching Hartford and what’s going on with the state budget, which has had its share of fiscal problems and challenges.

“While we should certainly press our case with the state to receive grants and other forms of funding, we must also, as we have, continue to plan budgets that recognize and adapt for decreased state funding,” he said.

Clune would also like to see the Board of Selectmen continue to work cooperatively with the Board of Education and Board of Finance on town issues.

“We need to continue to have open lines of communication so Wilton is well positioned to continue, and further, the sharing of services within town as well as with other towns,” he said.

Clune would also like to use his role on the board to encourage residents to participate more in town activities.

“Wilton is at its best when residents step forward to volunteer their time. So much of our town is run by volunteers, in various organizations and town boards. In addition, callouts and complaints via social media keep a lot of talent on the sideline. Town boards and staff are accessible and responsive to concerns. I encourage everyone to go to the source when they have questions or want to initiate change,” he said.