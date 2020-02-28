Wilton cancer support group welcomes surgeon

Dr. Kathleen LaVorgna Dr. Kathleen LaVorgna Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton cancer support group welcomes surgeon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Dr. Kathleen LaVorgna, chair of surgery at Norwalk Hospital, will be the guest speaker at a meeting of Wilton’s breast cancer support group on Tuesday at March 10 at Wilton Library.

She will speak on “Problems After Breast Surgery and Lymph Node Dissection and Recommended Follow Up and Follow Up Care after Surgery.”

The group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. in the children’s story room and the talk is open to breast cancer patients, survivors and their families.

LaVorgna has been a surgeon for more than 30 years. She has practiced general surgery, trauma and acute care surgery at Norwalk Hospital for 22 years. She has been a member of the American College of Surgeons for 30 years and is the co-chair of its committee on diversity.

Although she is a general surgeon, she is sought out by many women for breast surgery and lymph node dissection.

The support group is led by breast cancer survivor Nina Marino, LCSW.

“Some women have reported pain from scarring, muscle pain, numbness in the arm, and sometimes breast discomfort after reconstruction,” she said. “Questions have come up about whether implants should be replaced after 10 years, should there be follow up MRIs, warning signs of lymphedema.

“Dr. LaVorgna will be addressing these questions and more at the meeting.”

Questions about the support group may be emailed to Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. To register, call 203-762-6334 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.