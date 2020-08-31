Wilton cancels this year’s 9/11 memorial ceremony

The memorial at Wilton Fire Department headquarters honors Wilton residents who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the firefighters who perished trying to save them. This year's remembrance will not take place due to the pandemic.

WILTON — Due to concerns about public gatherings, the annual memorial to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will not take place this year.

The event, organized by Wilton Fire Fighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department, is held each year at the firehouse, with police, EMS workers, town officials and members of the community in attendances.

“Assembling to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks poses a risk to our community and essential services that should not be underestimated,” union president Dave Chaloux said in a press release.

Instead, he asked community members to join the firefighters in honoring the sacrifices of those lost on that day through social media and invited people to visit wiltonfirefighters.org or Wilton Firefighters-Local 2233 on Facebook.

“Please keep the thousands of victims and their families, including Wilton residents John Henwood, John Iskyan, Edward Fergus, Peter Fry, Edward York; as well as all the FDNY, NYPD, NYC EMS personnel that lost their lives in your thoughts and prayers… and Never Forget,” he said.

Chaloux invited the community to plan to attend the 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial at fire headquartrs on Sept. 11, 2021.