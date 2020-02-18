Wilton businesses support Mardi ‘Bra’ drive

Several businesses in Wilton are participating in the fifth annual Mardi “Bra” drive being held by The Undies Project, a nonprofit group that collects donations of new and gently used (clean) bras to donate to those less fortunate.

For those who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income, a bra is unattainable, or a big expense, according to The Undies Project. For many, underwear is a necessity, not a luxury.

All sizes of bras are needed, but in particular sizes 34-38. All donations will be distributed through The Undies Project’s partner agencies to help those in need.

Donations can be made Friday, Feb. 21 though Monday, March 9, at the following local Wilton businesses: “B” Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, Local Soul, Open House Gift Shop, Personal Training Professionals, Snappy Gator, and Southern Yankee. For more information, email info@theundiesproject.org.

The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

According to its mission statement: “Underwear is the most under-donated, and most needed, item of clothing that most people take for granted. No one should be deprived of the simple, daily necessity of clean underwear. Hygiene and physical comfort are only a part of this basic human need. New, clean underwear also provides dignity and self esteem.”