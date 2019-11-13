Wilton business raises funds for hearing impaired

Women participate in a Round Robin Workout on Nov. 3 to raise money for The Hearing Aid Project at The Pilates Advantage in Wilton.

The Pilates Advantage, a studio at 414 Olmstead Hill Road in Wilton, raised more than $4,000 for The Hearing Aid Project.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the studio was transformed into a shopping bazaar complete with vendors, food and décor for a Sip & Shop event.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the studio held a “Round Robin Workout” where participants could design their own workout. Attendees were asked to make a suggested $50 donation to The Hearing Aid Project.

In all, there were more than 100 attendees at these events raising more than $4,000 for The Hearing Aid Project. The charity was chosen by The Pilates Advantage owner, Mary Beth Young, who suffers with hearing loss from Meniere’s Disease.

“This year is my 12th anniversary and I wanted to raise money for a cause close to my heart to support the Hearing Aid Project run by the Hearing Charities of America. I want to help people who have gone through what I have,” Young said.

The Hearing Aid Project brings organizations together to help get hearing aids to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Information: hearingcharities.org.