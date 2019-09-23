Wilton bus gets stuffed

Wilton High School’s varsity cheerleaders and football players collected hundreds of items for the town’s food pantry at their annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday evening, Sept. 20.

Each year a school bus, festooned with ribbons and cheerful signs, parks in the lot at Cider Mill School where people may drop off their donations.

This year, the food pantry requested donations of paper goods, detergents, personal care, and dry goods such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body soap, hand soap, feminine hygiene products, dishwashing liquid, paper towels and toilet paper.

When the game starts, volunteers take over for the players and cheerleaders.

This year’s game was against Brien McMahon with the Warriors victorious, for the icing on the cake.