Wilton bridge replacement focus of virtual meeting

Pedestrians walk from Merwin Meadows along the bridge on Lovers Lane. A public meeting on replacing the bridge will take place electronically on Oct. 15.

WILTON — A major project involving the bridge on Lovers Lane will be discussed during a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation has prepared a preliminary design for a new bridge, which the town is now reviewing. The project would include removing the existing bridge which carries traffic over the Comstock Brook, building a replacement bridge, and roadway improvements.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost is approximately $2.7 million, of which the town will be responsible for 20 percent. The remaining 80 percent is expected to come from federal funding. Details on the project may be found at https://bit.ly/2SH4FZG.

During the meeting, which may be accessed via Microsoft Teams Event and YouTubeLive, the project team will give a formal presentation. Following that, there will be an opportunity to submit questions or comments via email (DOTProject0161-0142@ct.gov), chat, or voicemail (860-944-1111/reference the project). Questions will be answered by the project team.

The meeting will be recorded and posted on the project webpage afterwards. A report on the meeting will be posted on the webpage by Oct. 22. Comments may also be submitted through Oct. 29.

Instructions on how to access the meeting, the meeting report, and submit comments may be found on the project webpage at portal.ct.gov/DOTWilton161-142.

For more information, call Town Engineer Frank Smeriglio at 203-563-0152.