Wilton brick and mortar merchants hold indoor sidewalk sale

An indoor sidewalk sale is being held at Old Town Hall, 68 Ridgefield Road, Wilton on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20.

Wilton merchants will gather for two days for an indoor sidewalk sale to offer deeply discounted prices on current and previous season merchandise.

Categories include designer jeans and other apparel for women and children, gifts, jewelry, handbags, shoes, toys, and more.

The sale is being held at Old Town Hall, 68 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. (Entrance to parking is at 2 Belden Hill Lane.) Hours are Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Most merchants need to make room for new spring deliveries at this time of year. By partnering to create an event together, we hope to generate shopping traffic and put a spotlight on the great brick-and-mortar retailers that call Wilton home,” said Megan LaBant Abrahamsen, owner of Blue Star Bazaar.

Participating businesses include B Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, Classically Cate, Open House, Signature Style, Snappy Gator, Southern Yankee, Town Center Toys, and the Bubble & Brew Truck.

There will also be a collection bin for “Mardis Bra,” an initiative of The Undies Project, whose mission is to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

Learn more about The Undies Project at theundiesproject.org/. To learn more about the Shop Wilton Indoor Sidewalk Sale, visit shopwiltonct.wixsite.com/shopwiltonct, on Facebook at ShopLocalWiltonCT, or on Instagram at shoplocalwilton.