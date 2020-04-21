Wilton boards to hold budget discussions tonight

Both the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen are meeting tonight, Tuesday, April 21, to discuss the FY 2021 town and education budgets.

The finance board is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m., to discuss budget guidance for the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education.

Click HERE for a link to view a live stream of the meeting.

The Board of Selectmen is meeting at 7:30 p.m., to discuss and/or take action on the following agenda items:

1. Coronavirus Update

a. Status of Emergency Services

b. Status of Emergency Housing

c. Status of Emergency Spending

2. Adoption of Property Tax Relief Plan per Executive Order 7S

3. Board of Finance request for FY2021, Budget Reduction Scenarios

4. Adoption of Dates for Board of Finance Budget Deliberations

5. Bonded Capital Proposals

6. Governor’s Re-open Connecticut Committee

Text of the Property Tax Relief Plan per Executive Order 7S can be found on this link under News and Updates along with OPM Municipal Tax Release Form, OPM Guidance Memo and OPM FAQs.

Click HERE for a link to view a live stream of the meeting.

To submit public comment for the Board of Selectmen meeting, send an email to lori.bufano@wiltonct.org. The email will be read and reviewed during public comment. Include “public comment” in the subject line.

