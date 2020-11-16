Wilton boards and commissions seek candidates

There are a number of vacancies on Wilton boards and commissions.

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen is seeking candidates for various boards and commissions for current or upcoming vacancies.

The length of the term varies by board or commission, but terms generally end on Nov. 30 of the appropriate year.

Candidates must be a registered voter in the town of Wilton.

More information about board/commission duties can be found on the board or commission’s webpage on the town’s website.

Current board vacancies:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals*

Conservation Commission

Commission on Social Services

Tree Committee*

Deer Committee*

Economic Development Commission

Energy Commission

Board of Assessment Appeals

Zoning Board of Appeals

Inland Wetlands Commission

There is also a vacancy for the position of Constable.*

If interested in serving on an above board/commission with an * contact Jackie Rochester at the first selectwoman’s office at Jacqueline.Rochester@wiltonct.org.

Rochester is doing prescreening for the Building Inspectors Board of Appeals, because by statute members require related professional experience.

The constable position is not a town board or committee and may require prescreening, so Rochester is reviewing those applications as well.

The town committees have elected not to participate in the filling of vacancies on the Tree Committee and Deer Committee.

To apply for the other boards and commisions:

Registered Democrats should contact the Democratic Town Committee (DTC).

Registered Republicans should contact the Republican Town Committee (RTC).

If unaffiliated, either contact one of the town committees or petition by receiving 25 signatures, verified with the registrar of voters’ records, in support of the appointment.

Email Jackie Rochester in the First Selectwoman’s Office at jacqueline.rochester@wiltonct.org for more information.

If from a party other than the RTC or DTC, procedures are the same as those for an unaffiliated elector.

Interested volunteers should complete a Board/Commission Candidate Application (and, if applicable, a petition) and return to the Office of the First Selectwoman, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or by email to Jackie Rochester at jacqueline.rochester@wiltonct.org. Questions may be directed to 203-563-0100.

New and current board/commission members should refer to the Guide to Serving on a Town Board / Commission for more information on serving on a town board/commission.